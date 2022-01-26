County mourns loss of well-loved THP Sgt.

Claiborne County is mourning the loss of a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash reconstructionist who spent the last 20 years in service to his home county.

Sgt. Randall Massengill was honored on Wednesday morning as the funeral procession passed underneath the Stars and Stripes erected by members of the Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Station along a portion of North Broad Street in Tazewell.

Many homes, businesses and nonprofit organizations took time out to pay honor to their beloved Sgt. Massengill with whispered prayers and flags standing outside at half-mast.

Massengill, who was a part of the Critical Incident Response Team, died on Jan. 20 after a brief hospital stay from an off-duty medical episode. The veteran THP Sgt. was a well-respected member of law enforcement, serving his county and his state with dignity, assisting numerous families in the pursuit of justice.

The funeral procession began at 11 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church in New Tazewell, proceeding northbound on N. Broad Street, continuing through Tazewell onto Hwy. 25E just north of the city limits and on to the cemetery.

Massengill, 49, was born on Aug. 24, 1972, passing away on Jan. 20 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

He was a member of the River View Baptist Church, more recently attending the North Side Baptist Church.