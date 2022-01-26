New operation dragnets 67 probation violators

A joint operation between the Office of Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District and nearly every law enforcement agency within its jurisdiction has resulted in the arrest of some 67 probation violators.

Conceived by Attorney General Jared Effler, Operation Accountability is being used to target repeat offenders while combating drug and property crimes within the region. The operation has resulted in the recovery of stolen property, adding several new criminal charges to some of the offenders.

“As always, I am continually impressed by the professionalism and efficiency of our law enforcement officers in all five of our counties,” said Effler. “We are grateful for the incredible cooperation throughout the district to hold criminals accountable for their crimes.”

Lisa Helton, Interim Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, says she is pleased to offer assistance to the local law enforcement partners. “Collaboration between Tennessee’s law enforcement agencies is crucial and speaks to our department’s mission of enhancing public safety in Tennessee.” Stacy Heatherly, Tennessee Highway Patrol Captain, said the THP was and is always proud to work with such a well-versed collective group of law enforcement personnel.

“These types of violations are serious in nature and for us to be part of making sure these individuals are made accountable, is our responsibility as a whole – great job by all.”

TBI special agent in charge Derek Newport said his agency is always happy to work alongside local and state partners to make communities safer.

“Our hope is that this operation sends the message that we will do our part to make sure felony offenders who abscond are held accountable.”

Claiborne Count Sheriff Bob Brooks says his department is happy to partner with the District Attorney’s Office and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

“The operation was a huge success as we work to keep our communities safe.”

Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers said that Operation Accountability has been a great success in the City of Tazewell.

“The collaborative efforts between the officers of the Tazewell Police Department and professionals from the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole (TDOC) have proved that those individuals who continue to be a menace to society by breaking the rules and regulations while on probation and parole will not be tolerated. I commend both agencies and the office of District Attorney General Jared Effler in a continued effort to keep our communities safe.”

Ben Evans, who is the New Tazewell Police Chief, said his department is also proud to have participated in Operation Accountability.

“This is a great example of what cooperation between all agencies involved can accomplish.”

Lincoln Memorial University Police Chief Travis Bailey says he wants to thank those spearheading Operation Accountability for the opportunity to work alongside Effler and all the law enforcement agencies in the 8th Judicial District of Tennessee.

“This opportunity has provided invaluable experience and knowledge for the police officers here at LMU. Again, thank you all.”

The Office of Investigations and Compliance, or OIC, is a division of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Operation Accountability paired Special Agents from OIC with officers from nearly every law enforcement agency in the 8th Judicial District. Agents and officers from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, all five county sheriffs and nearly every city police department in the district assisted in the operation, which was conducted in five phases over the course of three months.