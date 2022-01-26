WSCC receives $5,000 in grant funding from First Horizon Foundation

Walters State Community College will be using grant funds from the First Horizon Foundation to provide scholarships for youth activities and leadership profiles for adults. The $5,000 in grant money will be siphoned through the Division of Workforce Training.

“We are grateful for the continued support of First Horizon,” said Chris Cates, assistant vice president for College Advancement at Walters State. “These funds will be used to assist our students in achieving their educational goals.”

The check was presented by Timothy Coley, president of First Horizon, and Justin Cook, vice president for commercial lending.

First Horizon Foundation provides philanthropic support to uplift and enrich communities within the southeast. Grants have been provided through the more than $100 million in contributions to the Foundation coffers to help reinforce the efforts of nonprofit partners, their programs and initiatives. First Horizon Foundation operates as First Tennessee Foundation in Tennessee, Texas and Mississippi and as Capital Bank Foundation in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Foundation unified its brand in 2019, and is now recognized as First Horizon Foundation across its footprint. The entity will continue to target investments that are pillars of a strong community as it invests in nonprofit organizations from across the southeast.