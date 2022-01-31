Mrs. Lenore Oneda (Russell) Walker, 92

Mrs. Lenore Oneda (Russell) Walker, age 92, of New Tazewell, TN passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her family on January 28, 2022 at Deane Hill Place in Knoxville, TN. She had completed her earthly journey and entered into her eternal home with all her loved ones whom had passed before. She was a Godly woman who was an example of God’s grace and love and we are so grateful her legacy will live on. She was a very caring, loving, kind and compassionate person. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor. She professed her faith in Christ at an early age at Lily Grove Baptist Church. She became a member of Carr’s Branch Baptist Church when she married her husband, Ernest, and remained as a member until her passing. She served as Church Clerk for over 40 years, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir. She loved when she was serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and studied the Bible faithfully until the end. She and her husband owned and operated Ernest Walker’s Grocery Store, and she was a teacher’s assistant at TNT Elementary School. She was an excellent cook and will always be remembered for her homemade rolls, chicken & dumplings, green beans and homemade apple butter. She was happiest having people in her home and hosting family gatherings. Her hobbies were cooking, canning/preserving and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ernest Warren Walker, daughter Janet Cole, parents Sherman and Pearlie Lynch Russell, in-laws P. A. and Roxie Walker, Sisters Ora (Rufus) Widner, Opal (Jim) Wallace, brothers Willard (Ruby) Russell, Orvis (Onalee) Russell, Irby (Mossie) Russell.

She is survived by daughters Jean (David) Greer of Knoxville, Teresa (David) DeBusk of Knoxville and Son-in-law David Cole of New Tazewell. Grandchildren, Stephanie Cole, Davy Cole, Ryan (Jenny) Greer, Lindsay (Jonathan) Frazier; Hayley (Patrick) Relford, and Abby (Drew) Dickenson. Great-grandchildren Hope Cole, Amelia and Walker Greer, Lucy Ann and Barrett Frazier. Beloved sister-in law Sue Walker. Beloved Nana to Mary Faith and McKinley Russell. Brothers-in-law Doyle (Shelba) Walker of Knoxville and Allen Walker of New Tazewell. Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to acknowledge and express their gratitude to Lenore’s caregivers Pat Dunn, Marilyn Coombs, Robin Buckner, the loving Williams Family and the compassionate staff of Cottage 5 at Deane Hill Place.

Graveside services for Lenore will be conducted at 12 Noon on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Fairview Cemetery, 1106 Nell Street, Tazewell, TN 37879 with Rev. Ken Cole and Rev. Eddie Overholt officiating. Pallbearers are Davy Cole, Ryan Greer, Jonathan Frazier, Patrick Relford, Drew Dickenson, Walker Greer and Barrett Frazier. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Carr’s Branch Baptist Church, 192 Cole Road, New Tazewell, TN 37925; Mission of Hope, P.O. Box 51824, Knoxville, TN 37950.

