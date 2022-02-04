Debbie Shelton, 61

Debbie Shelton, age 61, of New Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Debbie was born August 17, 1960. Debbie was a wonderful and loving mother and a most beautiful soul. Her kindness was only surpassed by her love for others. Every life she touched was made better simply because she took part in it. She loved music, animals, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was and remains well loved by everyone that knew her. Debbie was preceded in death by her loving husband Herman Shelton and parents Charles and Irene Depew. She is survived by her daughter Dora (Brandon) Hoskins. Grandchildren Christopher, Elijah, and baby Hoskins. Sisters Glenda (Mike) Bussell, Kathie (Raymond) Patterson, and Delilah McMurry. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. The family will received friends Thursday January 13th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service was Friday January 14th at 1 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service followed in the Lambert Cemetery. Minister: Kyle Prichard

Obituary: Brandon Hoskins

Pallbearers: Brandon Hoskins, Christopher Hoskins, Billy Hoskins, Lee Hoskins, and Jr Norton