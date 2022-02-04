Leroy E. Small Jr., 67

Leroy E. Small Jr., age 67, of Tazewell, TN passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Leroy was born July 9, 1954. He passed away due to complications caused by pancreatic cancer.

He was a proud Marine Veteran who served in Vietnam. In 1983 Leroy became a 32nd Degree Mason at the Knoxville Lodge. During his life he was a paramedic, a volunteer Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy, and ended his career as a CSHO Oil Company Safety Officer and teacher.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents Leroy E. Small Sr. and Mildred Barbee Small. Brother Rick Hinson.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 25 years Wanda Small. Children Stephanie, Aaron, Justin, and Joshua. Step-children Brian, Bradley, and Nicholas. 18 grandchildren. One great grandchild. Brother Jonathan Small and wife Joyce Small of NC. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.