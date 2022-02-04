Robert A. “Bob” Coffey, 89 of Tazewell, Tn and formerly of Jonesville, VA passed away Jan 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Birdie Coffey of Tazewell, Tn and his wife of 54 years Marjory Halsey Coffey of Jonesville, Va.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters Tom Coffey (Sandy), Stanley Coffey (Ingrid), Faye Coffey Huffaker, Dan Coffey (Linda), Janice Coffey, and Jim Coffey (Sue), his children Wynne Coffey Shelton and Robert Martin Coffey (Kim), grandchildren James Knox Shelton (Taylor), Blake Coffey (Sara), Lindsay Coffey Hensley (Hagan), great-grandchildren Campbell Hensley and Fields Hensley, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy, he practiced pharmacy in Waynesville, NC before moving to Jonesville, Virginia for work. He became the owner of Jonesville Drug on Main Street and then The Drug Shop in Pennington Gap, Virginia. He was an active member of the community in Jonesville and a member of the Jonesville First United Methodist Church. In the last years of his life he resided in the community of Springdale, Tn surrounded by his family. Bob and Marj wished to be interred together and that no service be held. Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials can be made to Jonesville FUMC, 100 Church Street, Jonesville, VA 24263 and Springdale Baptist Church, 227 Y Road, Tazewell, Tn 37879. Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Coffey family.