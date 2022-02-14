Man uses Facebook to cyberstalk victims

An Atlanta, Georgia man has pleaded guilty in federal court to using a fake Facebook account to cyberstalk a female victim.

Zachary Hood, 36, waived indictment by a federal grand jury, pleading guilty to one count of cyberstalking. According to court documentation, eight additional women were virtually stalked as well.

Hood admitted to creating the fake account under the victim’s name, using the account to send hacked intimate photographs to her friends and associates. Hood admitted sending photos depicting the woman’s breasts and buttocks to one of her husband’s friends along with a comment asking if the friend “liked” what he saw.

Hood then directly contacted the victim’s husband, sending him nude photos of his wife and making lewd and sexually suggestive comments about her appearance, according to the court documents.

Eight other women were victimized by Hood using intimate photos of each one and a running commentary describing the woman’s appearance.

A federal cyberstalking charge carries a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Sentencing is set for June 16 before U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr. and is the result of a joint effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Southern District of New York and the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle J. Wilson, coordinator for the District Computer Hacking & Intellectual Property Crimes, represented the United States in court.