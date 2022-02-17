Two convicted felons arrested locally

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men following an investigation by the office’s criminal interdiction unit.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2013 Mercedes-Benz on U.S. Highway 25E in Claiborne County. Through investigation, the criminal interdiction unit recovered a large amount of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

Patrick Jones, 58, of Dekalb County, Georgia, and Terry Chandler, 53, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, were arrested. Jones was charged with possession of schedule VI (marijuana) for resale and delivery.

Chandler, a convicted felon from Tennessee and registered Tennessee sex offender, was charged with possession of schedule I (heroin) for resale, possession of schedule II (cocaine) for resale, and possession of schedule VI (marijuana) for resale.