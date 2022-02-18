Mr. Gordon Berry Buis, 84

Mr. Gordon Berry Buis, age 84, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born June 20, 1937 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Claiborne Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Gordon drove a school bus for 47 years with the Claiborne County Board of Education, he was also a life long farmer. Gordon could be found either driving his school bus or his tractor.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jim & Nealie Gillenwater Buis.

Hs is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Patricia Buis ;

Daughter: Katherine (Josh) Ferguson ;

Beloved Grandchildren: Emma & Eric Ferguson all of Tazewell, TN;

Brother-in-law: Glenn Guy of Highpoint, N.C.

Best Friend: Dr. Carroll Rose;

and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 P.M. Saturday February 19, 2022 at Coffey Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday February 20, 2022 at Hopewell cemetery. Minister: Rev. Keith Sandefur;

Pallbearers: Clifford Bunch, Josh Ferguson, Joe Overton, Rick Rowland, Bill Surber, John Whitaker;

Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Carroll Rose.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Buis family.