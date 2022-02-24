Local dentist charged with sexual battery pleads guilty to assault

New Tazewell dentist Melvin Donesky, 62, has taken a plea agreement that reflects changes to the original charges. Donesky was arrested on Jan. 26 of last year on two counts of sexual battery stemming from the harassment of an employee. He pleaded guilty in Claiborne Criminal Court to two counts of assault.

Donesky was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

He is eligible for unsupervised probation once found to be fully compliant.

Donesky, who continues to practice dentistry at his Forrest Ave. office, was arrested last year directly following the issuance of a true bill. He was back on the street about one and a half hours later, having made his $10,000 secured bond.

At the time of the arrest, lead investigator Lt. Detective Gary Ruszkowski with the New Tazewell Police Department, urged other victims to come forward.

Ruszkowski was assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation during the time leading up to the arrest.