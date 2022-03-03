Jack Dana Hayes, 86

Jack Dana Hayes, age 86, of Cropwell, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Jack was born January 1, 1936 in Tennessee to Bob and Josie Collins Hayes. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant after 25 years of service.

Jack is survived by his wife: Barbara J. Hayes; daughter: Sandra Hayes Frost (Fred); sister: Betty Neely; grandchildren: Curtis Frost (Katie), Brian Frost (Victoria) and Stephanie Frost Hamilton (John); and great grandchildren: Sian Frost, Hermione Frost, Arthas Hamilton, Max Hamilton and Alexander Hayes Hamilton.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Josie Collins Hayes; and brother: Stanley Hayes.

A visitation for Jack will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church with a celebration of life funeral service to follow. Interment will occur Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Valley Hill Cemetery in Cropwell, Alabama.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kilgroefh.com for the Hayes family.