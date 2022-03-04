Grand jury returns hefty true bills

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned several true bills alleging some hefty charges during its latest session on March 2.

Kristopher Foister, 20, was indicted on six counts of the aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor during a series of incidents allegedly occurring from July 9, 2021 through Jan. 3 of this year.

The grand jury indicted James Massengill, 37, on one count each of aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault and attempted rape during incidents allegedly occurring on July 25.

A true bill was returned on Clyde Conover, 54, on one count of aggravated assult by strangulation during an event allegedly occurring on May 1, 2020.

Darrell Sizelove Jr., 46, was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment during incidents allegedly occurring on July 17.

The grand jury indicted Tonya Young, 50, on one count of aggravated assault during an event allegedly occurring on May 29.

A true bill was returned on Lawrence Curtis Hunley, 44, on one count each of assault and domestic assault during incidents allegedly occurring on Aug. 21.

Kathryn Anne Loft, 37, was indicted on one count of domestic assault during an event allegedly occurring on Nov. 25.

The grand jury indicted Justin Adam Hopson, 36, on one count of domestic assault allegedly occurring on July 15.

A true bill was returned on Gino Rinaldi, 37, on one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to sell and reckless endangerment during incidents allegedly occurring on Jan. 3, 2021.

Anthony Phillip Robertson, 24, was indicted on one count each of possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license during an event allegedly occurring on July 10.

The grand jury indicted Nathan Peter Runions, 33, on three counts of burglary and three counts of theft under $1,000 during an event allegedly occurring on July 2, 2020.

A true bill was returned on Christopher Herndon, 33, on one count of burglary during an event allegedly occurring on Nov. 29.

Stephanie Villers, 45, was indicted under two separate true bills on two counts of possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and one count of possession of Fentanyl with the intent to sell during incidents allegedly occurring on June 15 and July 20.

The grand jury indicted Brittany Cupp, 34, on one count each of the possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell, the possession of a schedule III controlled substance and the possession of a schedule IV controlled substance during events allegedly occurring on May 5.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that enough evidence was found to warrant the grand jury sending the case to trial.