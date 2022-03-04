Nathaniel Glenn (Nath) Bussell, Sr., 67

Nathaniel Glenn (Nath) Bussell, Sr., age 67, of Corryton, Tennessee was born May 10, 1954 and passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Holston Rehab Facility in Knoxville, TN. He was a member of Blaine Chapel Baptist Church. Nath retired from GM of Lake Orion, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertie Bussell; sisters, Lois Ingram, Leona Wilbanks; brothers, Porter, Orville, Lewis, Lynn and Roger Bussell and five infant siblings.

Nath is survived by his Wife of 32 years: Edna Bussell;

Children: Nathan, Jr. (Dawn) Bussell of Knoxville, TN; Nick (Tia) Bussell of West Wego, Louisiana; Kristy Bussell of Corryton, TN.; Step-Children: Missy (Gary) Lamb of New Tazewell, TN and Jason McMurry of New Tazewell, TN; 16 Grandchildren, 4 great-grand children and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters: Janet Cosby of Harrogate, TN, Yvonne Smith of Tazewell, TN, Althea Gamble of East Point, Michigan; Brothers: Ralph Bussell of Harrogate, TN and Arie Bussell of Harrogate, TN; special Sisters-in-law: April Miller of Greeneville, TN and Geneva Bussell of Tazewell, TN.

Visitation for Nathaniel will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will follow Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Cosby Cemetery at Popular Grove, Harrogate, TN.

Minister: Rev. Wayne Williams: Obituary by: Mitchell Cosby; Singers: Jackie Williams & Gail Lakins Singers at Cemetery: Mitchell & Rachel Cosby.

Pallbearers: Trent Bussell, Kobe Bussell, Tyson Bussell, Gary Lamb, Mike Masingo, Jason McMurry and Gerrid Bussell. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Bussell, Sr. family.