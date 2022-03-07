THP to conduct driver’s license checkpoint

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints during the week of March 11 (beginning this Friday) on State Route 58 near the Virgina state line in Claiborne County. Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver license laws of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.