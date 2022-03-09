Officials participate in Rural Community Development Initiative

Participants from eight towns in rural East Tennessee recently participated in the Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI), a joint venture with the UT Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) and the UT Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership (NCEL). Linda Stilson from New Tazewell were among the participants.

RCDI was made possible through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Community Development Initiative. Thirty-five municipal staff and officials participated in the program. Participants were from Bulls Gap, Cumberland Gap, Erwin, Lenoir City, New Tazewell, Newport, Rocky Top and Rutledge. The goal of the program was to provide education and training resources to municipal staff and elected officials to help them lead their communities in economic and community growth.

The training sessions included topics on municipal leadership, service innovation, community growth, and community resilience to the adverse effects of opioids and drug addiction.

To find out more about MTAS visit www.mtas.tennessee.edu and to learn more about the Naifeh Center visit www.leadership.tennessee.edu