Jane Elizabeth Caylor Joslin, 80, passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Lee Methodist Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. Born on June 14, 1941 to Elmer and Minerva Caylor. Jane attended Claiborne County High school in Tazewell, Tennessee and graduated from Knoxville's Fort Sanders School of Nursing in 1961. She worked at Claiborne County Hospital, University of Tennessee Home Care Services, Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers and ended her career as the resident nurse at Cypress Cove Senior Living Facility. She retired in 2012 after spending over fifty years caring for others with a tender compassion. Jane loved her country, took an avid interest in politics, and was passionate about sports. Her devotion to UT athletics was legend, especially the football and Lady Vols basketball teams, and over the years she attended as many games as possible. High on the list of things that contributed to Jane's happiness was her four-legged companion, Molly. To cherish Jane's memory anad celebrate the wonderful life she lived, she leaves behind her family; son, Richard Joslin Jr. and his wife Amy (Alva, Florida); daughter Melanie Joslin and Robert Shreffler (Cape Coral, Florida), son Eric Rouse (Cape Coral, Florida).

Jane loved her country, took an avid interest in politics, and was passionate about sports. Her devotion to UT athletics was legend, especially the football and Lady Vols basketball teams, and over the years she attended as many games as possible. High on the list of things that contributed to Jane’s happiness was her four-legged companion, Molly.

To cherish Jane’s memory and celebrate the wonderful life she lived, she leaves behind her family: son Richard Joslin Jr and his wife Amy (Alva, Florida); daughter Melanie Joslin and Robert Shreffler (Cape Coral, Florida); son Eric Rouse (Cape Coral, Florida); sister Kathy Caylor Greene (Wesley Chapel, Florida) brother Melvin Caylor (Tazewell, Tennessee); grandchildren Lane Joslin (wife Allison), Shelby Joslin Ladd (husband Bryon), Brandie Shreffler, Kyle Shreffler, Taylor Rouse, and Abbie Rouse; great-grandson Everhett James Joslin and several nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and sister Loretta McKibben. She will be returned to Tazewell, Tennessee where she will be interred at Cave Springs cemetery, March 19, 2022 at 2 P.M. Family and friends will proceed from the funeral home to Cave Springs Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. McKamey Derreberry will be officiating the service. The author Thomas Campbell wrote: “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die”. Jane graced many with her love and kindness. Her family is eternally grateful for her life and will carry her with us forever. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.