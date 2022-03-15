Donald Ray Keck, 81

Donald Ray Keck, age 81, of Morristown, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Lois Hawkins Keck; children, Monica (Stanley) Lemons, Donald (Heather) Keck, and Donna (Rob) Kelly; grandchildren, Danyelle (Daniel), Ridge (Emily), Jesse (Michelle), Jared (Xzann), Cole (Brittany), Taylor (Jesse), Dorrah Kate, Robert, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Dawson, Kali, Orion, Cohen, Elianna, and Luke Ray. The family will have a celebration of life service at the home, 3072, Misty Hill Lane, Morristown, TN 37814, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19th. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.

