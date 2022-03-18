Homicide Loss Support Groups launched

The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) and Tennessee Voices for Victims are working together to launch support groups for those affected by homicide statewide. The groups, which would be led by trained counselors, aim to provide connectivity and understanding and give attendees the tools they need to weather the storm of losing a loved one.

“In the 8th Judicial District, comprised of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties, we’re committed to helping those affected by homicide find comfort and peace of mind,” said District Attorney General Jared Effler. “While our team works tirelessly to serve and protect our citizens, we can only imagine what it’s like to lose a loved one to homicide. We hope these support groups can be beneficial for members of our district and go the extra step to build an even stronger sense of community.”

Verna Wyatt, cofounder of Tennessee Voices for Victims, spoke of the group.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to work alongside Tennessee’s District Attorneys General to bring these much-needed support groups to every corner of the state. Loss – especially to homicide – is traumatic, and everyone goes through grief differently. Finding a community of support is crucial, and we get to witness the positive impact these groups can have on those who have gone through loss or suffering. We look forward to providing this support statewide.”

Sign-ups are live now, and groups will be created across the state on a rolling basis. Those who are interested in learning more or signing up for more information can visit https://www.tndagc.org/support/ or can call the office of District Attorney General Jared Effler at (423)663-2544 and speak with Victim/Witness Coordinator Lana Frogge.