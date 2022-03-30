Farm Bureau ‘gives back’ to 2 local charities

The folks at the Claiborne County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee are continuing the tradition of ‘giving back’ to the community by adding two more local nonprofit organizations to its donations roster. REC (Regional Education Center) and Manna House have made the list once again with donations in the amount of $100 each.

Farm Bureau is all about promoting agriculture and feeding those in need. The ‘Giving Back’ events continue to educate, raise awareness about farming and its products while helping local charities to thrive under otherwise restrictive funding.

“For many children, school meals may be the only meals they eat,” said Bridget Day, representing the Women’s Committee. “What happens when they go home over the weekend or when schools must close for safety reasons? The Backpack Program helps children get nutritious, easy-to-prepare food so they can get enough to eat when school is closed.”

REC Ministries has faithfully provided food and other necessities these many years to those living in the surrounding area. In partnership with the Southern Baptist Convention and other foundations, REC Ministries follows its threefold mission to educate, elevate and evangelize. Its Food Pantry is open each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and is located at 145 Cherry Street in New Tazewell. The phone number is 865-279-1430. At least one form of identification and proofs of residency and income are needed.

Founded in 2009, Manna House provides food and clothing to underprivileged families within the county. The nonprofit also helps with home heating costs as funds allow. Manna House is located at 3230 Hwy. 25E in Tazewell. The phone number is: 423-626-8765.