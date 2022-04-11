Ethel Campbell Riddle

She was preceded in death by her husband Carson G. Riddle, parents Clarence and Ida Campbell, sister Louise Bledsoe and brother Lloyd Campbell.

Ethel is survived by her daughter Libby Davis and husband Mike. Daughter Leah Holmes and husband Bob. Grandson Brad Davis and wife Brandi. Great granddaughter Brinkley Davis. Sister Helen Hurst. Sister-in-law Eva Slagle. And several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her church family.

Family received friends Tuesday April 12th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. Ethel was buried in the Campbell Cemetery.

Pastors: John Lewis and Paul Collingsworth

Pallbearers: Bob Holmes, Mike Davis, Lynn Barnard, Rick Riddle, Rick Collingsworth, and Randy Bledsoe

Honorary Pallbearers: Pleasant View Church Family

Music: Rick Collingsworth

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church c/o Kim Bolton 1114 Little Sycamore Rd Tazewell TN 37879.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.