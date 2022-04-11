Ethel Campbell Riddle
Published 7:06 am Monday, April 11, 2022
|Ethel Campbell Riddle was born March 22, 1927 and passed away on April 9, 2022 at her home. She was a faithful member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carson G. Riddle, parents Clarence and Ida Campbell, sister Louise Bledsoe and brother Lloyd Campbell.
Ethel is survived by her daughter Libby Davis and husband Mike. Daughter Leah Holmes and husband Bob. Grandson Brad Davis and wife Brandi. Great granddaughter Brinkley Davis. Sister Helen Hurst. Sister-in-law Eva Slagle. And several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her church family.
Family received friends Tuesday April 12th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. Ethel was buried in the Campbell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church c/o Kim Bolton 1114 Little Sycamore Rd Tazewell TN 37879.