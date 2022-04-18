Lora Ellison, 43

Lora was preceded in death by her great grandmother Bertha Cline, grandmothers Ruth Tabor and Bertha Brooks, and father Douglas McArthur Brooks.

She is survived by her daughter Brook Ellison. Mother Debbie Tabor. Granddaughter Vanity Mullins. Husband John Ellison. Sisters Susie Love and Asia Hoge. As well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.