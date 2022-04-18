Lora Ellison, 43
Published 2:25 pm Monday, April 18, 2022
|Lora Ellison, age 43, of New Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Lora was born August 1, 1978. She was a member of Tazewell United Methodist Church. Lora was a pharmacy tech for many years and worked at Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy. She was a loving mother and Oma.
Lora was preceded in death by her great grandmother Bertha Cline, grandmothers Ruth Tabor and Bertha Brooks, and father Douglas McArthur Brooks.
She is survived by her daughter Brook Ellison. Mother Debbie Tabor. Granddaughter Vanity Mullins. Husband John Ellison. Sisters Susie Love and Asia Hoge. As well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.