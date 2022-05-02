Harrogate man dies in shooting at Knoxville bar & grill

A shootout in the parking lot of the Knoxville-based Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on April 29 has resulted in the death of a Harrogate man. Patrick Petty, 30, is confirmed one of two killed during an alleged altercation between the Outlaws and the Pagans, two well-known motorcycle clubs.

The other victim has been identified as Kenneth Burgett, 46, of Knoxville.

The names of the other victims of the shooting have not yet been released. Two other victims, ages 36 and 28, were found on scene suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital.

A fifth victim, currently unnamed, fled the scene a short time later and was reportedly seen at the Claiborne Medical Center suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was airlifted to the U.T. Medical Center for treatment.

As of press time, no charges have been brought or arrests made. This case is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, or log onto: www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Or, use the P3 Tips mobile app or text **TIPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.