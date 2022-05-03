Nancy Lynn Russell West Carlton went to be with her heavenly Father on May 1, 2022. She was born on January 25, 1947, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to the late Arthur and Naomi (Smith) Russell. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Roy, her parents, her infant grandson Daniel and a host of other family and friends. Nancy was an artist in every sense of the word and strived to find beauty in everything she touched and everyone she met. Her exquisite murals can be viewed in many baptistries throughout Claiborne County. Beauty flowed from everything Nancy transformed. The art that she was most proud of, however, lives in those who she called family, friends and students. As a Sunday school teacher, elementary and high school teacher for nearly 30 years, and community activist, Nancy lived her life! Her real legacy is…. Nancy is survived by: her two Daughters, Lee Ann (Darrell) Walker and Nichole (Brian) Goins; Grandchildren, Westlee Walker, Courtney (Bob) Dziewulski, Ciara, Brianna and Leevi Goins; Great-grandchildren, Wallis Mae and Huxlee Dziewulski; Husband Donnie Ray Carlton; Siblings, Randy (Cookie) Russell, Charlotte (Graylon) Wilson, Danny Russell, Robin Ausmus; sister-in-laws Lori West, Judy (Frankie) Abel, brother-in-law Kenneth (Nancy) West and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. Her feisty, creative and witty personality will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends. The family will receive friends at Gap Creek Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm with the funeral to follow at 7:00 pm. The graveside service will be at the Hooper Cemetery in the Underwood Grove Community at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home