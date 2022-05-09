Kimberly Ann McCulley, 56

Kimberly Ann McCulley, age 56, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 6, 2022. She was a member of New Testament Baptist Church. She was a cosmetology instructor for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. She was a devoted wife, mother, and mimi. She is preceded in death by her son; Bryan McCulley, and her father; Curtis Lewis. She is survived by her husband; Bob McCulley, daughters; Megen (Doug) Hensley, and Alexis McCulley, mother; Carol (Fred) Lundy, sisters; Drena (Joey) Brooks and Crystal Smith, brothers; Melvin Lewis and Tommy Smith, and grandchildren; Bobby “Bobbyman”, Jackson, Jason, and Arizona, and her nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 8:00pm. Pastor Mike Sample and Pastor Daniel Flatford officiating. The family will meet on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:15 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel to follow in precession to the New Testament Baptist Church Cemetery for a 10:00am graveside service. Online condolences can be left at Mynattfh.com.