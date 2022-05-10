Otis L. Treece, 88

Otis L. Treece, age 88 of Plainfield, formerly of Naperville and Lafayette, IN passed away, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. He was born April 15, 1934 in Tazewell, TN to his loving late parents, Bee and Vestie Treece. Cherished husband of Naomi B. Treece, wedded for 67 years. Beloved dad Jerry (Elizabeth) Treece of Plainfield, Susan (George) Gero of Fairbury, IL and Mike Treece of Naperville. Adored grandpa Elizabeth (Dave) Bumpus and Matthew (Tiffany) Gero and Ryan Treece. Dearest great-grandpa of Prestin and Meka Gero. Dearest brother of Doskie (the late Ed) Estes of California and the late Eula Pearl Burchette, Lloyd Treece, Trula Skidmoore, Curtis Treece, Mannie Treece, and Jeannie Speaks. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews, and his four-legged best friend “Duke”, a Labrador retriever. Otis graduated from Buck Creek High School, Layfette, IN and later attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. He was drafted in the US Army, and was part of the 82nd Airborne Division. After his military service, Otis went to work for Electromotive in McCook. He also worked for the City of Naperville in the Electrical Department and retired from them after many years. Otis loved flying airplanes and had his private pilot license. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society. Visitation: Saturday, May 14th 2:00-4:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Service to follow at the funeral home at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com