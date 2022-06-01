Grand Jury returns indictments

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned indictments during its latest session including one for John David Collins III.

Collins, 22, was indicted on one count of the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one count of aggravated arson and two counts of vandalism over $1,000 allegedly occurring during a series of events on April 19.

A true bill was returned on Jody M. Mills, 42, on one count each of the possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence and failure to maintain a traffic lane during a series of events allegedly occurring on Feb. 17, 2021.

The grand jury returned a true bill on Randy Mikesell, 61, on one count of driving under the influence during an event allegedly occurring on Oct. 9.

Stephanie Villers, 45, was indicted on one count of joyriding during an event allegedly occurring on April 9, 2018.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.