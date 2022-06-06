CMC earns ‘A’ on national org safety grade

Claiborne Medical Center has earned an ‘A’ from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization that grades general hospitals based on more than 30 national performance measures. Among the more serious of these measures are hospital errors, accidents, injuries and infections. The group also grades on the types of systems in place geared toward reducing harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only ratings program based exclusively on prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually during fall and spring.

“We are honored to again receive an ‘A’ designation from the Leapfrog Group for quality and patient safety,” said Patti Ketterman, CMC Chief Administrative Officer. “This award focuses on patient safety and shows the commitment our team members have to putting our patients first in everything they do. I am proud to be part of the Claiborne team.”

Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group spoke of the designation.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Claiborne Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out. An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

Founded in 2000, The Leapfrog Group was created by large employers and other purchasers to fill a gap in the national scene as a nonprofit organization leading a movement for giant leaps forward in patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and the new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance. The nonprofit empowers purchasers to find the highest value care, giving consumers the lifesaving information needed to make informed decisions.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the organization’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their patient safety record with the goal to give consumers protection from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.