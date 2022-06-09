Lauren Anna Bryant, 36

Lauren Anna Bryant, age 36, passed away June 2, 2022 at her home in Knoxville, TN.

She was born May 17, 1986 to parents Donnie R and Donna G Bryant of Tazewell, TN.

Lauren was a member of First Baptist Church of New Tazewell. She was devoted to studying her bible and praying. Her love for Jehovah was the most important pillar in her life, followed by her family and friends. Lauren radiated kindness and compassion for others. Lauren sought a closer relationship with God and encouraged others to seek their salvation, always offering a shoulder to lean on. Lauren will be forever missed by all who knew her.

Lauren is preceded in death by her father Donnie R. Bryant; grandparents James and Maxine Giles, Jessie and Jean Bryant; and uncles Ricky Giles and Bobby Bryant.

She is survived by her mother Donna G. Bryant. Special brother Anthony Bryant. Two special great aunts Dorothy Neely and Georgia Duncan. As well as a host of loving uncles, aunts, cousins, other family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The First Baptist Church of New Tazewell, Children’s Missions; P.O. Box 248 New Tazewell TN 37824

A graveside service and burial was held Wednesday June 8, 2022 at Bethel Cemetery in Tazewell.

Minister: Rev. Bill Duncan

Pallbearers: Kent Duncan, Wriley Sturgill, Steve Bryant, Bronson Bryant, Randall Bryant, Chuck Martin

Honorary Pallbearers: Dennis Bryant, Nathan Giles, Gordon Giles and special friend Jack Hill

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements