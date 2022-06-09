‘Power in the pews’: Faith & Recovery Day set

“Our tri-state area has one of the highest concentrations of Christians in our nation. Unfortunately, we also have one of the highest concentrations of persons who use drugs,” said Susan Stone, spokesperson for the upcoming Faith & Recovery Day.

According to Stone, there were more than 2,160 individuals of faith for every person who died from a drug overdose just during the 12 months span of time in 2016.

“Relationship is the opposite of addiction and that is what Faith and Recovery Day is all about – promoting the effectiveness a community can have when its churches embrace and support people in recovery. As people of faith, we have to stop giving up authority to things that have a spiritual solution and addiction has a spiritual solution.

“Billy Graham once said ‘there is power in the pews.’ Those who attend Faith and Recovery Day will be coming together in God’s name to take back what addiction has stolen from our families, economy and land,” said Stone.

The event began as an expansion of the Tennessee Faith-Based Initiative and was first brought to Claiborne County in the spring of 2020. The event inspired several behind-the-scene entities to come together in a ‘soul’ mission to impart awareness of the effects of how addiction is felt within our communities.

The all day event, slated for June 18, will open at 9 a.m. and will be held at the newly renovated The Olde Church, located on Pennlyn Ave. in the historic district of Cumberland Gap. A $10 per person entry fee will cover a catered lunch from the Nineteen 19 Grill. Live music will be provided by local celebrity Daniel Chumley. Additional entertainment and vendors will be on hand throughout the day.

Keynote speaker is Dr. Stephen Lloyd, nationally renowned expert in public health policy concerning addiction and treatment and authority in prescribing controlled substances.

State representatives, local law enforcement, mental health professionals, anti-drug coalition and faith leaders will provide a plethora of information.

“The excitement for this day is building the closer it gets. Events like this have the unique ability to capture the pain that addiction has caused in our community while at the same time delivering us from it. Together we attest to God’s restorative power,” said Stone.

To purchase a ticket, log onto: www.faith-and-recovery-day.eventbrite.com

Space is limited to 100 seats.

Faith & Recovery Day is sponsored by Servolution Health Services, The Hill Church, the University of Tennessee Project Hope, Live Free-Claiborne and Living Waters Ministry.