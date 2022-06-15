Look who got in trouble

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Jordanis Arteaga Guanche-fugitive from justice (out of Florida)

• Gregory David Brown Jr.-domestic assault false imprisonment, domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft under $1,000, theft of property, outstanding child support attachment, speeding, joyriding, driving on a suspended license, violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws, capias/bench warrant for domestic assault

• Kaleb Douglas Lemham-unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance

• Dustin Lee Ellison-burglary, theft over $1,000

• Matthew Christopher Chadwell-burglary, public intoxication

• Leya Michelle Stapleton-theft under $1,000, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear

• Stephanie LeAnn Baker-criminal impersonation, possession of a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances, driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a suspended/revoked license

• Nancy Elizabeth Brown-possession of methamphetamine for sale/delivery

• Jessie Lee Bolden-criminal trespassing

• Brandon Eugine Powell-possession of a legend drug, possession, manufacture, sell, deliver of a schedule II drugs

• Charles Anthony Wray-driving under the influence (third offense), failure to appear for driving under the influence (third offense), driving on a revoked license and violation of the open container law

• Harvey Clinton Gollahan-driving under the influence, joyriding, violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

• Pansy Elizabeth Scheckles-resisting stop/frisk, violation of the seat belt law, driving on a revoked license (second offense)

• William Dillion Rawls-bond revocation

• Nathan Peter Runions-bond revocation

• Hannah Jo Lynn Drummonds-capias/bench warrant for possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule IV controlled substance, failure to appear for violations of the registration and financial responsibility law

• Tamela Denise Kittel-public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Cathy Amburn-domestic assault

• Dewey Ray Smith-outstanding state warrant for kidnapping, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence (violation of probation)

• Tosha Helton-driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident

• Linda M. Jackson-criminal simulation

• Rebecca S. Combs-speeding 54/30, violation of the registration law

• Billy K. Good-speeding 59/30

• Jennifer Hamblin-speeding 45/20

• Ashlyn Nicole McKinney-speeding 66/45

• Thomas J. Hart-speeding 51/30

• Jack G. Brogan-speeding 65/45

• James Phillip Hall-speeding 64/45

• Donald Ray Ellis-speeding 63/45

• Brittany Dawn Seals-speeding 48/30

• Rocky Bryan Miller-speeding 48/30

• Lindsey Nicole Cooper-speeding 60/45

• Karen Sue Greer-speeding 35/20

• Afton Miller-speeding 35/20

• Aaron Dane Fields-speeding 35/20

• Angelia M. Helton-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Joseph Edward Dathan Massengill-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Gary Travis Steadman-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• David Alan Webb-reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon, felony evading law enforcement, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Aaron Daniel Hopson-possession of methamphetamine

• Donna Oliverio-possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance (third offense), possession of drug paraphernalia

• Dana Lou Catron-possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, public intoxication

• Lucas Keith Hatfield-driving under the influence (fourth and subsequent offense), reckless driving, fleeing/eluding law enforcement (felony), evading arrest (flight), resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, disorderly conduct, hitchhiking/soliciting in roadway, violation of the registration law

• Kelly McDowell-driving under the influence, violations of the implied consent, open container and financial responsibility laws, violation of rules of the road (improper traffic lane change)

• Shelby Young-driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Sergio Gomez-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the open container and driver’s license laws

• Stormee Kaye Pease-speeding 65/45, violations of the registration and address change laws

• Randy May Sadler Jr.-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Robert Preston Rowland-speeding 82/45

• Charles Kent Fields-speeding 75/45

• Omar Saeb Omar-speeding 71/45

• Lacey Leanna Johnson-speeding 70/45

• Jennifer Lynn Black-speeding 69/45

• Daniel Larose II-speeding 68/45

• Teresa Am Tjeos-speeding 68/45

• Amanda Kay Poore-speeding 67/45

• Judith Ann Ehlman-speeding 67/45

• Angela Wilmoth Chumley-speeding 66/45

• Brenda Lee Reynolds Stapleton-speeding 65/45

• Randy Alvin Moles-speeding 65/45

• Jeffrey Franklin Chittum-speeding 65/45

• Peter C. Brewer-speeding 64/45

• Brennan Joseph Corcoran-speeding 64/45

• Kristie Hinkle Smith-speeding 63/45

• Jacob Daniel Henry-speeding 62/45

• Christopher Douglas Jolly-speeding 41/25

• Jeff L. Otte-speeding 58/45

• Linda Sue Brown-speeding 55/45

• Houston Hatfield-violations of the seat belt and registration (improper display of tags) laws

• Karen Lynn Williams-violation of the traffic control device law, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Terry Wayne Jones-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

• Thomas J. Dalton-failure to yield traffic right of way (left turning vehicle)

• Ronald Lee Jordan Jr.-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Tony Rodney Cameron-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Mitchell Fred Houston-violation of the registration law

• Wilma Michelle Middleton-violation of the financial responsibility law

• Craig Llewellyn harp-violation of the financial responsibility law

• Gary Steadman-public intoxication