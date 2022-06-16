Alan “Auger” Charles Sanford, 61

Alan “Auger” Charles Sanford, age 61, of New Tazewell, TN was born September 21, 1960 and peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Alan graduated Claiborne County High School in 1978, then began working as a coal miner for Bow Valley Coal in Harlan, KY. After 10 years in the coal industry he entered trade school in Delaware to learn commercial trucking. He spent the rest of his career employed by Royalty Trucking in Cincinnati, OH as an over-the-road truck driver, logging over 3 million miles.

He is preceded in death by parents Charles Robert “Buster” Sanford and Georgia Sanford Baker, and grandparents George “Ditt” Sharp and Minnie Ousley Sharp.

Alan is survived by his sister Dr. Lisa Sanford Howard, husband J.D., and son Luke; brother Dr. David G. Sanford, wife Amy, and children George and Mira; special cousin Susan Tonkery; special friends Don Royalty and Stanley Whitaker; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Alan was known for his quick wit and a penchant for donning fitting nicknames, bringing laughter all around. He had a sharp memory and could tell stories from childhood in vivid detail. Always handy with motors and appliance repairs, he often invented small gadgets out of ordinary things to suit a particular purpose. He loved to fish and to forecast the weather, both hobbies he learned from his Dad. He also enjoyed having beautiful plants and flowers, especially when his sister Lisa, and neighbor, JoAnn, would plant, feed, water, and replace them as needed.

Special thanks goes out to the doctors and staff at Claiborne County Medical Center, Covenant Home Health, Willow Ridge Center, and finally Tennova North Healthcare who provided exactly what Alan and the family needed in his last few hours on this earth. We are eternally grateful.

Alan was loved dearly and will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday September 25, 2022 at 2 PM, at his graveside in Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell, TN. His ashes will be buried on top of his beloved father, Buster.