Ethel M. Sheets, 102.5 years, of Carlisle, entered her eternal home in heaven on June 3, 2022. She was born on January 3, 1920, to the late James T. Manning and Lillie (Rowe) Manning of Caney Valley, Tennessee. Her strength helped her push through difficult days as her age progressed and she battled difficulties related to an infection. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is preceded in death by her first husband of 15 years, Haze Dalton; her second husband of 33 years, William I. Sheets; eight sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Bengtson (Keith); grandson, Anders Bengtson (Katie); granddaughter, Kelsey Bengtson; one sister, Bobbie Young; and a host of nieces and nephews. At the age of eight, Ethel began her journey as a Christian when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior.

At the age of 21 in 1941, Ethel left the family farm to pursue her dreams. Starting in 1942, Ethel was a landlord in the Carlisle/Franklin area for 70 years. She loved to cook, sew, work in the yard, chat with friends, and share a strong cup of coffee or a Coca-Cola. During the Christmas season, Ethel loved filling her home with decorations and lighting up the yard and house. Ethel touched many lives and will be missed.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the staff of Carlisle Manor and Hospice of Middletown for their kind, compassionate care.