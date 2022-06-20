Patricia Diane Buis went to be with The Lord on 6/9/22. She was born July 6, 1957. She is survived by Husband John L.Buis, Son John Cameron, Wife Lilah BuisCarrillo and 4 Granddaughters: Zoey Carrillo, Kaydence Carrillo, Naiyah BuisCarrillo, Jeda BuisCarrillo.

She is also survived by Sisters: Kitty Hoyle of Martinsburg WV, Bessie Housden of Alexandria VA, Margaret and Husband David Housden of Shanandoah Junction WV, Kathryn and Husband James Newcomb of Charles Town WV; as well as a host of nieces , nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by Parents Elwood and Bessie Breeden, Sisters Judy Housden, Terry Iddings and Brother Elwood (Boo) Breeden Jr.