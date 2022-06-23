Tennessee announces ’22 home football game designations

Tennessee Athletics has announced its 2022 home football game designations in Neyland Stadium as the second season under coach Josh Heupel.

The Volunteers open the campaign against Ball State in a special Thursday primetime contest on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

Homecoming is set for Oct. 22 when Tennessee welcomes UT Martin, the alma mater of the late legendary Pat Summitt. Tennessee has long led the way in women’s collegiate athletic opportunities, and it will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX when the Vols host the Skyhawks.

The annual Salute to Service game, which honors our nation’s service members, veterans and their families, is slated for Nov. 12 when Missouri visits Neyland Stadium. The home finale against the Tigers will also serve as Senior Day.

For more information, or to buy tickets call the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 946-7000.