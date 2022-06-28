Area happenings, church events, cemetery news, reunions and society items

Area Happenings

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

•JULY 3

Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on July 3 beginning at 6 p.m. with the Agee Family scheduled as the special singers. Everyone is welcome.

AUG. 6 (deadline July 24)

•The Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 and all other alumni will hold its Reunion on Aug. 6 beginning at noon at Shelley Belle Restaurant on the Powell River in Harrogate. We must have a headcount so contact Betty Jo Pittman at: 865-933-8943 or, email: goforitbj@yahoo.com no later than July 24.

•New Tazewell Park Swimming Pool will open this year. No one under the age of 13 is allowed without an adult present. Pool Parties and swimming lessons will be available. Admission is $5 per person. For more info, call: 423-626-8450.

•Claiborne County Office on Aging: Need help? Are you 60 or older? Do you know a senior who is isolated and may need assistance? Call Tammy Austin, director, at: 865-599-1496 – your resource for all aging and disability programs.

•Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

•Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

•Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

•Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.

Ongoing through JULY 12

•Claiborne Library Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” begins May 31 and concludes on July 12 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The program is open to young people from pre-school to young adult with special programs, prize drawings, story time, the reading club and more. Registration begins on May 31. The kickoff program, which is virtual, will begin at 11:45 a.m. on June 3. A brown bag lunch will be served following each of the June programs. For more info, call: 423-626-5414 or log onto the Library Facebook page.

JUNE 29-AUG. 3

•The Claiborne Library is partnering with the U.T. Extension Office to present a 6-week program beginning on June 29 called Adventures in the Kitchen. For more info, Call: 423-626-5414 or log onto the Library Facebook page.

AUG. 6

Now-Aug.27

•Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will conduct WMA user compliance checkpoints on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area including the New River, Royal Blue, Sundquist and Ed Carter units during the 2022 calendar year. The checkpoints will include, but are not limited to, the following dates: March 19, April 10 & 30, May 21, 28, 29 & 30, June 11 & 19, July 2, 3, 4, 23 & 31, Aug. 14 & 27. Checkpoints will be conducted both day and night. Please report violations to 800-831-1174.

•Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

•The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

•SHILOH Recovery & G.L.O.S.S. have banded together to help those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organizations offer those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organizations are currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly, rehab advocate at: 606-449-1679 or Samantha Davis, CPRS behavioral health tech at: 865-256-1616.

•Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721