Do you know what your candidates think? Commissioner Carolyn Brooks profile

My name is Carolyn Johnson Brooks. I have lived in Claiborne County all my life. I have been married to Denny Brooks for 45 years. We have one daughter and four grandchildren. I am proud to say I was raised as a farmer and a Baptist preacher’s daughter.

I went to school in a little three-room school called High View.

I am running for the 6th district County Commission for a second time. I just want to give back to my county. My number one priority is the drugs in our county. I would like to see all have clean drinking water and see that our children have a reason to stay in our county after college. I would like to see more for our seniors and veterans. You ask how? By getting involved and trying to get every grant we can get and work with the people in Claiborne County.