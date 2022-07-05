Jerry Thomas Wilson, 79, of Shawanee, TN passed away July 2, 2022 with his loving wife continually by his side. Born on December 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Kyle and Ina Greene Wilson. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, where he served as a Military Police Officer in Korea. Upon discharge he was accepted into West Point Military Academy but declined in order to return home.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Kathy Wilson Smith, foster brother Randy White, mother-in-law Nellie Redmond, brother-in-laws, Danny Wilder, Roy, Ray, Ralph, and Ronald Redmond.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 52 years, Joette Redmond Wilson. Sons, Dr. Jerry Scott Wilson, Dr. Dustin Travis (Robyn) Wilson and honorary daughter LaGonda Snow. Three grandchildren Charlotte Rae Wilson, Elliot Thomas Wilson, and Clailyn Jeri Wilson. Sisters, Rosa (Russell) Hensley, Joyce (Doug) Cate, Dalhia (Dal) Wilder and sister-in-law Betty Longworth.

Jerry was a long time member of Pump Springs Missionary Baptist Church where he served as greeter/usher for many years. He always had a big smile, handshake and something to say to everyone to make them feel welcome.

The family will received friends from 5 until 7 PM Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell. The funeral followed at 7 PM with Pastor John Ditty presiding. Olen Brooks, his Sunday school teacher of many years said a few words. Full Masonic Service, where he served for many years as treasurer, was held. A graveside service was held Wednesday July 6, 2022 at 11 AM in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Edward Gilpin, Connor Snow, Russell Hensley, Doug Cate, David Wilder, Preston Cate, and Russ Hensley

Honorary Pallbearers: His Masonic Lodge Brothers

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements