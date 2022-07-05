LMU basketball to play in hall of fame tournament

NEWS RELEASE

Small College Basketball has announced Tuesday afternoon that the Lincoln Memorial University men’s basketball program will take part in the 2022 SCB National Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 5-6.

The SCB Hall of Fame Classic will take place in Lakeland, Fla. on the campus of Florida Southern College, inside of Jenkins Fieldhouse. The event will also be supported by Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing. In addition to LMU, West Texas A&M has also completed this year’s field.

“We’re thrilled to add two of the top basketball programs in NCAA Division II basketball to the 2022 SCB Hall of Fame Classic. Lincoln Memorial and West Texas A&M met in the 2019 SCB Hall of Fame Classic, and it was an overtime thriller,” Small College Basketball founder John McCarthy said. “These are two terrific teams with outstanding coaches (Tom Brown at West Texas A&M and Jeremiah Samarrippas at Lincoln Memorial), and I really look forward to seeing them compete in November.

Lincoln Memorial finished the 2021-22 campaign with a record of 26-5. The Railsplitters won the South Atlantic Conference regular season, before falling in the semifinals of the conference tournament. LMU earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and reached the Round of 32. The Blue & Grey will tip off the SCB National Hall of Fame Classic against Valdosta State on Saturday, November 5. The following morning, the Railsplitters will go up against Alabama-Huntsville.

“We are grateful and honored to participate in the SCB Hall of Fame Classic to start our season,” head coach Jeremiah Samarrippas said. “This classic is loaded with some of the nation’s elite DII programs and is by far the most prestigious in-season event in the country. We’d like to thank John McCarthy and Small College Basketball for the opportunity to return and represent LMU on a national stage.”

The event will include five games on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6.

SCB National Hall of Fame Classic schedule

Nov. 5

11 a.m. – Hillsdale vs. Dallas Baptist

1:15 p.m.- Nova Southeastern vs. Alabama-Huntsville

3:30 p.m.- Lincoln Memorial vs. Valdosta State

5:45 p.m.- Flagler vs. Florida Southern

8 p.m.- West Texas A&M vs. NW MO State

Nov. 6

11 p.m.- Lincoln Memorial vs. Alabama-Huntsville

1:15 p.m.- Nova Southeastern vs. Dallas Baptist

3:30 p.m.- Valdosta State vs. Hillsdale

5:45 p.m.- West Texas A&M vs. Florida Southern

8 p.m.- NW MO State vs. Flagler