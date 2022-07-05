Public records: See who did what around Claiborne County

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Tazewell Police Department (Photos courtesy of TPD)

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• T.J. Nathaniel Gibson-aggravated assault

• Michael Christopher Schooler-possession of a schedule V controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violations of the turn signal, muffler, identification card (proof of), registration and financial responsibility laws

• Joseph Marshall Thomas-burglary

• Robert Christopher Kitts-driving under the influence (third offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of the implied consent, registration (altering/forging plates) and financial responsibility laws

• Catalino de Jesus-reckless driving, violation of the registration law

• Scott Lambdin-revoked bond

• Daniel Matthew Edwards-resisting arrest, capias/bench warrant for two counts aggravated burglary, two counts theft of merchandise under $1,000

• Chasity Dawn Malicoat-capias/bench warrant for burglary and theft of property under $10,000

• Roy Lee Seigler-capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

• Troy Eugene Haight-violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license

• Samantha Dawn Cooper-possession of drug paraphernalia

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• David Hazelwood-possession of methamphetamine, possession of barbiturates, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Tilman Dwayne Riggs-simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, violations of the light and registration laws

• Ashley M. Osborne-failure to exercise due care, violation of the registration law

• Adam W. Helton-speeding 59/30, outstanding warrant

• Savannah N. Johnson-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Skylar S. Navarvo-speeding 62/45, violation of the registration law

• Jesse M. Bean-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Ronnie D. Quinton-speeding 73/45

• David L. Owens-speeding 68/45

• Ivan L. Martinez-speeding 66/45

• Jasmine B. Freeman-speeding 66/45

• Maria L.C. Janeway-speeding 63/45

• Jason D. Horton-speeding 63/45

• Billy G. Harris-speeding 61/45

• Zachery M. Nevastita-speeding 61/45

• Brittany N. Parker-speeding 60/45

• Amee Y. Russell-speeding 60/45

• Kaia Taian Brock-speeding 60/45

• Joshua James Perry-speeding 60/45

• Vivian F. Runions-speeding 60/45

• Bradley Stephen Ferguson-speeding 60/45

• Jessica Shahan-violations of the seat belt and light (brake lights) laws

• Gary Edward Williams-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

• Shawn T. Taylor-following a motor vehicle too closely

• Brandon M. Butcher-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Edward Maiden-domestic assault

• James Walker-domestic assault

• Shawn Hensley-retaliation for past action, driving under the influence, speeding, violations of the light and open container laws

• Amanda Faye Evans-attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of barbiturates, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, public intoxication

• Luke Andrew Evans-possession of barbiturates, possession of methamphetamines, attempted sale of a schedule II controlled substance

• David Hazelwood-possession of methamphetamine, possession of barbiturates, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Dennis Ray Long-possession of methamphetamine

• Heather Leightanne Lefevers-failure to appear for violation of the rules of the road (crossing traffic centerline)

• Caitlyn Cook-violations of the child restraint, driver’s license and registration laws

• Dale Wayne Baker-failure to exercise due care

• Patrick W. Pridemore-speeding 56/35, violation of the driver’s license law (failure to exhibit/carry)

• Rickia C. Hines-speeding 80/45

• Michael Wesley Hillier-speeding 70/45

• Shawn Nickles Bishop-speeding 70/45

• Nichole Danielle Blackburn-speeding 69/45

• Don Edward Thomas-speeding 68/45

• Nikki Rowe-speeding 68/45

• David Fleetwood-speeding 68/45

• Emily Mears-speeding 67/45

• Brittany Nicole Pique-speeding 67/45

• Joann Schmitting Dubin-speeding 67/45

• Jeronica M. Spurlock-speeding 67/45

• Christopher Michael Loveday-speeding 67/45

• Adam Cole Mullins-speeding 66/45

• Melissa Jo Sweigart-speeding 66/45

• Ricky Jay Conant-speeding 66/45

• Isabella Fiamma Zuccarino-speeding 66/45

• Darrell Lee Estep-speeding 65/45

• David Edward Partin-speeding 65/45

• Robert W. Howard-speeding 64/45

• Steven Aaron Hoskins-speeding 64/45

• Jason Robert Wise-speeding 63/45

• Ashley Nichole Gross-speeding 62/45

• Christopher M. Gross-speeding 62/45

• Sherry Rapier Green-speeding 51/35

• Olivia Renee Evenson-speeding 59/45

• Casey Cheyenne Cole-speeding 58/45

• Amberlee Mae Davis-speeding 58/45

• Shannon Patrice Wood-speeding 57/45

• Susan J. Simpson-speeding 56/45

• Kelyn Wilhoit Norton-speeding 55/45

• Matthew Allen Greer-speeding 54/45

• Jeffrey Allen Glenn-speeding 53/45

• Aiden Jeffrey Shankleton Milosch-violations of the traffic control device and registration laws

• Ray Tipton Payne-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Joshua Steven Bowlin-violation of the traffic control device law

• Christian Alberto Cuzcano-violation of the traffic control device law

• Eddie Hendrickson-violation of the traffic control device law

• Steven Richard Leabow-violation of the traffic control device law

• Sheila Darlene McBee-violation of the traffic control device law

• Sharon Sue Rowe-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jessica Nicole Shahan-violations of the rules of the road (improper lane change) and financial responsibility laws

• Wesley Aaron Surber-following a motor vehicle too closely

• Gavin Kyler Horton-violation of the light law

• Ronald Jordan-violation of the light law

• Ashley Nichole Russell-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Ernest M. Shell-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Kyle Melton-public intoxication

• Ashley Gilbert-outstanding warrant

• Summer Collins-outstanding warrant

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Jerry Michael Surber-driving under the influence (second offense), possession of a schedule II controlled substance, speeding, violations of the ignition interlock and financial responsibility laws, failure to appear

• Jessica Marie Golden-capias/bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and violations of the registration (improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws, violation of probation for forgery