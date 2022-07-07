Buc-ee’s comes to Tennessee

STAFF REPORT

Think Buc-ee’s is not a big deal?

When the Texas-based chain of travel centers that bills itself as home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, opened its news location in Crossville, it attracted state and local leaders including Tennessee State Senator Paul Bailey; Speaker Cameron Sexton of the Tennessee House of Representatives; U.S. Congressman John Rose of Tennessee; City of Crossville Mayor James Mayberry; and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.

Located at 2045 Genesis Road, Buc-ee’s Crossville is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee. The store occupies more than 53,400 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries are all available in the store as well. Buc-ee’s Crossville will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

“What a great day for Crossville and Cumberland County,” Rose said. “We’re all excited about those Beaver Nuggets, clean restrooms, gas pumps, and well-paying jobs. This is the first Buc-ee’s location in the Volunteer State. So I guess this is our reward, here in Tennessee, for helping Texas become Texas.”

“This is the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee, but it’s not the last,” said Sexton. “I was driving in Georgia and saw a Buc-ee’s billboard advertising the next location in 132 miles. If you have a billboard letting people know you’re just 132 miles away, you’ve got a good business. We’re so excited about this opportunity to have so many people visit our community here in Crossville.”