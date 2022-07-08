Girl Scouts earn bookbinding badge

The almost lost art of bookbinding and the general mending of damaged books are not lost on the members of the Girl Scout Senior and Cadette Troop # 20287. The scouts spent some time learning the ins and outs of various book artist techniques with the help of local author and bookstore owner Niki Dobbs. Providing valuable instruction, materials and hands-on guidance, Dobbs passed on the ancient art to the members while giving them the chance to earn their Book Artist badges.

The Bookshelf houses all manner of books, Christian gifts, oddities, antiques and locally made items. The store is located at 1725 Main St., level B in Tazewell.

Troop 20287 is part of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, Service Unit 219, in Claiborne County. The Unit has in excess of 100 Girl Scouts within its Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette and Senior troops.

For more information, contact Alyssa Ball at: aball@girlscoutcsa.org or call 865-973-7212.