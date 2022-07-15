McNabb Center Christmas in July toy drive on

STAFF REPORT

The McNabb Center’s Christmas in July Toy Drive, now in its fourth year, has begun. The event, which benefits the Dear Santa program, enables the community to donate to children and families who will have a need this holiday season.

Last year, approximately 2,200 children and families in East Tennessee were served through the Dear Santa program. More than 450 child clients and their siblings received gifts that were donated through toy drives as part of Christmas in July and Dear Santa.

“Donations from the Christmas in July Toy Drive help us to fulfill the holiday wishes for children and families with emergent needs during the holiday season,” said Amy Cattran, community relations specialist. “This would not be possible without the support of the community.”

The McNabb Center is partnering with ORNL Federal Credit Union, Y-12 Federal Credit Union and Enrichment Federal Credit Union, all of whom will host toy collection bins in their branches throughout the region through July 15.

A longtime Dear Santa community partner, First Utility District, is hosting a golf tournament at Willow Creek Golf Club in Knoxville on July 11, 2022. The proceeds from the tournament will allow them to expand their participation in Dear Santa. All questions about the Christmas in July Golf Tournament can be directed to Chris Martin at cmartin@fudknox.org<mailto:cmartin@fudknox.org>.

Community members are encouraged to utilize the Dear Santa Amazon Wish List<https://a.co/cPvHspS> throughout the month or donate to the Dear Santa program at www.mcnabbfoundation.org/donate<http://www.mcnabbfoundation.org/donate>. Individuals who want to drop off new, unwrapped toys or clothing may call (865) 637-9711 ext. 1155 to schedule a drop-off appointment. For any additional information, please contact Amy Cattran at amy.cattran@mcnabb.org<mailto:amy.cattran@mcnabb.org?subject=Christmas%20in%20July>.

