Relay for Life comes to Claiborne Co.

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Claiborne County invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change. The annual event is slated for Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrogate City Park. A DJ and local entertainers will be on hand throughout the day. The Relay for Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” said Jamie Sweet. “In 2022, almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”

For more than 35 years, Relay for Life has joined communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by over 500,000 Relay participants across the country help attack all cancers in countless ways – funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families while providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

“It’s never been easier to raise money for Relay for Life and help fund the future. Every dollar raised fuels the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever,” said Deb Tong.

There are many ways to get involved.

Join the Relay for Life of Claiborne County– Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at www.relayforlife.org/claibornetn. Be part of the committee, register as a survivor or join the fight against cancer by being a sponsor.

Donate – If you can’t participate in this year’s event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

Visit www.relayforlife.org/claibornetn.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, the Relay for Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.

For more information, contact Jane Roberts at jane.roberts@cancer.org.