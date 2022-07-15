Tractor Supply comes to New Tazewell

NEWS RELEASE

The rural lifestyle retailer is committed to providing essential, everyday products that customers need like animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and more. The Tractor Supply team members are equipped with knowledge to help customers find the right products for their specific needs. Additionally, customers can use the Buy Online, Pickup In Store option to purchase products online and pick up their items in as little as one hour in the store or through contactless curbside pickup.

“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the New Tazewell community,” said Rhonda Daniels, manager of the New Tazewell Tractor Supply store. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”

The New Tazewell Tractor Supply will provide a one-stop shop for the community, serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers will be able to access a wide range of products including all pet and animal feed, propane tanks, cleaning supplies, gloves, trash bags, certain food items and more. The store will carry top brands, such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply.

In addition to supplying dependable products for farm, ranch and rural customers, the New Tazewell Tractor Supply Company values community engagement and is delighted to have the opportunity to support local animal shelters, area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters and more. Customers can also sign up for Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, which will make them eligible to receive member-only offers, birthday offers, personal purchase summaries and receipt-free returns.

The New Tazewell Tractor Supply store at 400 S Broad St will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com. For additional information on the Neighbor's Club program, please visit NeighborsClub.com.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

