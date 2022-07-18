Claiborne gets $750,000 in HOME grant funding

Claiborne County government is in possession of $750,000 in grant funds that will be used to make much needed repairs to substandard homes belonging to qualifying elderly and disabled residents. The monies will go toward renovating or rebuilding up to nine single family houses located inside the county. The program benefits those individuals whose incomes are considered low or very low and who do not have the financial resources to make repairs to their homes.

The funding comes from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) HOME Program.

“Providing safe, decent housing is important for all Tennesseans, and with the help of these HOME funds, the Claiborne County government will be able to ensure more residents have access to just that,” said THDA executive director Ralph M. Perrey.

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks said the funding will go to Claiborne County residents that need it the most.

“This grant is beneficial for the citizens of Claiborne County because it provides the funding they need to make improvements to their homes and make them more livable,” said Brooks. “We’re grateful for this grant and are looking forward to helping people that really need it.”

The grant is being administered for the county by the Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation (TCAC). Claiborne County government will join TCAC in holding public meetings through the month of October to outline application procedures and grant guidelines. A priority list will be created based on the level of rehabilitation work required on the structures and the socioeconomic factors of each applicant.

Any homes that cannot be brought up to code will not be considered for the project.

If the hard cost of repairs exceeds more than 75 percent of the home’s appraised value, the funds will be used for reconstruction.

Interested residents can learn more about the program by calling 423-586-7636, ext. 304 (ask to speak to Shannon) or, visit the website at: www.tcac1.org.

The HOME program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered, in part, in Tennessee by THDA.

HOME grants must be used for the production, preservation or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low and very low-income families and individuals