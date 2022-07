Aaron James Cunliffe, 47

Aaron James Cunliffe, age 47, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Aaron was born August 7, 1974. He was saved at an early age. He was a truck driver for U.S. XPRESS and drove cross country.

He was preceded in death by his brother Jason Cunliffe, uncles David Clark, Phil Clark, and Hiram Clark II, Ronald Cunliffe his aunt Patricia and niece Katelyn.

He is survived by his wife Mary “My Angel” Cunliffe of North Carolina, his father James “JD” Cunliffe and mother Barbara, daughter Mary Wynonna, grand daughter April, brothers Jonathan, and Mark Cunliffe and aunts Brenda, Linda, and Diana.

Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday July 22nd at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell, Tn

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of the services.