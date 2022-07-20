Area Happenings

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

Ongoing through JULY 22

•Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School “All in for Jesus” will be held July 18-22 beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. The meeting to assign classes will be held on July 17 at 6:30 p.m. All is welcome to join. Joey Branham, Bible School director, Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, pastor

JULY 22

•Harrogate Senior Center Open House will be held on July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for those 60 years of age and older. There will be free snacks and tours of the facility. Area political candidates will be present to answer your questions. Harrogate Senior Center’s new phone number is: 423-441-8507.

JULY 25

•The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors meeting on July 25, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office, 420 Straight Creek Rd.

JULY 28

•Powell Valley Electric Cooperative Customer Appreciation Day will be held on July 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office located at 420 Straight Creek Rd. Hotdogs and other refreshments will be served.

JULY 29

•The Tazewell Senior Center will hold its Open House on July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for seniors 60 years of age and older. There will be a free cookout, live music and tours of the facility. Area political candidates will be present to answer your questions. The Tazewell Senior Center’s new phone number is: 423-259-3394.

•Central View American Christian Church will host a singing on July 29 beginning at 7 p.m. Pastor Jerry Epperson invites everyone to attend.

AUG. 6 (deadline July 24)

•The Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 and all other alumni will hold its Reunion on Aug. 6 beginning at noon at Shelley Belle Restaurant on the Powell River in Harrogate. We must have a headcount so contact Betty Jo Pittman at: 865-933-8943 or, email: goforitbj@yahoo.com no later than July 24.

.Ongoing through AUG. 3

•The Claiborne Library is partnering with the U.T. Extension Office to present a 6-week program beginning on June 29 called Adventures in the Kitchen. For more info, Call: 423-626-5414 or log onto the Library Facebook page.

AUG. 6

Now-AUG.27

•Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will conduct WMA user compliance checkpoints on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area including the New River, Royal Blue, Sundquist and Ed Carter units during the 2022 calendar year. The checkpoints will include, but are not limited to, the following dates: March 19, April 10 & 30, May 21, 28, 29 & 30, June 11 & 19, July 2, 3, 4, 23 & 31, Aug. 14 & 27. Checkpoints will be conducted both day and night. Please report violations to 800-831-1174.