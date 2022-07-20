Earl Ray “Hoggmolly” Johnson, 78

Earl Ray “Hoggmolly” Johnson age 78 of New Tazewell, TN (former of Middlesboro, KY) was born on July 31, 1943 and passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Middlesboro, KY to the late Willie and Helen Johnson. He truly loved his community and was, in turn, loved by his friends and family.

Earl served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Helen Johnson; Brothers Paul Johnson and infant Tony Johnson; Sister Shirley Snow; Brother-in-law Billy Campbell and Phil Snow.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Glenda Johnson of New Tazewell, TN; Daughters Jacqueline (Jamie) Bolden of Tazewell, TN, Raychel Johnson (Austin Goodman) of New Tazewell, TN, Martha (Max) Stewart of Lehigh Acres, FL, Belinda (Mark) Cupp of New Tazewell, TN, Shana Goins of New Tazewell, TN, and Michelle Kitts of Tazewell, TN; Grandchildren Vincent Bolden of Tazewell, TN, Mark (Jessica) Cupp of New Tazewell, TN, Joseph (Lauren) Cupp of New Tazewell, TN, Spencer Holt of New Tazewell, TN, Hunter Holt of New Tazewell, TN, Zeke Stewart of FL, Amanda Hale of FL, and 11 wonderful Great-Grand Children; Sisters Eleanor Campbell of Tazewell, TN, Peggy (Roy) Payne of

Tazewell, TN, Vicky (Mark) Gibson of Tazewell, TN, Teresa (John) Lowe of New Tazewell, TN; Brothers Van (Carol) Johnson of Kingston, TN, Roger (Diane) Johnson of Sneedville, TN, Mike (Stella) Johnson of Tazewell, TN; Sister-in-law Ruth Johnson of Tazewell, TN; Four Legged Best Friend Russell, and a Host of Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Cave Springs Baptist Church in Tazewell, TN. Visitation will be held at 3:00-4:00pm with Service to follow at 4:00pm.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to SunCrest Hospice Nurses Vivian Knuckles, Andrew Ayers, and Felicia Fultz, as well as Dr. Brent Neal for their kindness and care to Earl during his last months.