Donna Mae Gulley, 61, was born in Tazewell, Tennessee on March 12, 1961 went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was saved at the age of 8 at Little Creek Baptist Church. She loved to read, working in her flowers, watching the hummingbirds and spending time with her children and grandchildren and listening to gospel music. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Lunie Ramsey; mother, Ina Mae Daniels Massengill, stepfather, Argil Massengill and sister, Diane Ramsey. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lavon Gulley, daughter, Amanda (Barry) Seabolt of Corryton, TN; Tina (Keith) Reynolds of Tazewell’ step-son, Shelby Gulley; grandchildren, Shalyn (Elijah) Williams, Sierra (Brett) Sears, Cassie Banks, Kaiyden Reynolds, Josiah Sears, Ethan Banks, Peyton Gulley, Mason Sears and Realynn Williams; brother, Darrell (Ruby) Ramsey; step-sister, Teresa Kibert; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Services will be on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Junior Williams and Tommy Daniels. Music will be by Brenda Longworth, Geneva Williams and Zelma Painter. Burial will be on Wednesday in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in Harrogate with Eddie Ramsey, Rob Robinson, Elijah Williams, Kaiyden Reynolds, Ethan Banks, Josiah Sears and Brett Short serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Cosby, Barry Seabolt, Keith Reynolds, and Bobby Long. The family will meet at the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate, TN which is honored to serve the Gulley Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.asvalleychapel.com.